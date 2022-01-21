Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,126 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

