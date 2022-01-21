AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.82. 137,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,157,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

