AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.82. 137,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,157,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
