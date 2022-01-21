Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $456.22 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005485 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $456.22 million and $8.22 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005882 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,963,983 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

