Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 149.25

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($2.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SNR traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 136.30 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 265,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.67 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

