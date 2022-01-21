Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) PT at €99.22

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

PAH3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of PAH3 traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €88.04 ($100.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.57 and a 200 day moving average of €86.77. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

