Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) PT at €41.75

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($47.44).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €35.40 ($40.23). 39,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.37 and a 200-day moving average of €38.44. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.