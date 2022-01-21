Analysts Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SCHN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 12,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

