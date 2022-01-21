Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

