Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $7.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $41.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.04 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

UAL stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 437,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,311. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $21,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

