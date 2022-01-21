Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.85 to $22.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.33 and a 200-day moving average of $626.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

