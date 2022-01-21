Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $5.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.62. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $31.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY opened at $648.06 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

