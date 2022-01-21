Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $167.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $665.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 1,778,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.