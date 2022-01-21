Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE ANX opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,000.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.