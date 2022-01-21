Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE ANX opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
