AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AMREP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.63. AMREP has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMREP by 136.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

