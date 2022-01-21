Amon Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $11,374.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006432 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

