American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $4.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

