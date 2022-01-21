American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $150,638,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

AXP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

