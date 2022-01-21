Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 956,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,121. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

