Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

