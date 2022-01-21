AMEPAY Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $114,569.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.41 or 0.07213334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,268.78 or 1.00328763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063341 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

