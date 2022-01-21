Ambire AdEx Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $59.64 million and $7.34 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,931,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,488,603 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

