Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,033.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,419.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

