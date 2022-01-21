Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

TSE AIF traded down C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$64.53. 25,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.02. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

