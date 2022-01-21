Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $71.50 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGTF. TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF stock remained flat at $$51.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.