AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.85

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.85 and traded as high as C$27.03. AltaGas shares last traded at C$26.79, with a volume of 642,453 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.68.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.