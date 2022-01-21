AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

PLAN opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.