Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00.

GOOG stock traded down $42.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,670.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,885.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

