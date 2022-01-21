Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 469,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.