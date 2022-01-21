Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.
ALLY opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 469,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
