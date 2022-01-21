Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 861,559 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1,461.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 920,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

