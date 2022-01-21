Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $129.83 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

