Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 51,308 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,504,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $22.13 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

