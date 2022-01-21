Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

