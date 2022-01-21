Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.
Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.