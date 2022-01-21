Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Up 6%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.05. 170,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,721,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.