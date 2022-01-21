AGCO Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.48. 433,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.