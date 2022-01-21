Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,373. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

