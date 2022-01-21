ADTRAN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 put options.

ADTN stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $864.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

