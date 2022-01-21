ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,299. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

