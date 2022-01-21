Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.