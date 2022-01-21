Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

