Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $4.98 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 219,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

