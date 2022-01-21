Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 527.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

