Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $135.95 million and $23.76 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00005174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 66,462,232 coins and its circulating supply is 64,698,069 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.