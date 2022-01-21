89,594 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,594 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.19% of Cryoport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cryoport by 9.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cryoport by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

