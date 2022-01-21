843 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.