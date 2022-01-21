726 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.