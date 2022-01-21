$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.77 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

BCS stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 153.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

