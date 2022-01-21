$64.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) will post sales of $64.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.78 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $226.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.21 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $301.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 508,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,850. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

