$597.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report sales of $597.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
ALSN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,757. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.
In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
