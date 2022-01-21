$597.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report sales of $597.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

ALSN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,757. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.