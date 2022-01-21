55,118 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Valero Energy makes up about 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

