53,934 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,943. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

